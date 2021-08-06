Apex Legends Season 10 Emergence: Best ways to play as Seer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends is now into Season 10 and Seer is the newest legend to be unleashed into the fast-paced and brutal battle royale world.

Typically, each new chapter of the hugely successful battle royale series showcases the birth of an all-new character. Beforehand, we were introduced to Valkyrie with Legacy and proved to be a popular addition with the gaming community.

Now, Emergence showcased the cinematic birth of Seer, a character with some abilities that are similar to Bloodhound but unique to himself, such as his heartbeat sensor which is far more extensive, and microdrones that proves to be rather deadly.

Of course, with a new ability comes a whole new way of playing Apex and striving towards your goal of being the last player, or players, standing.

Enough talk - here is everything you need to know about making the most of Seer.

How to play as Seer in Apex Legends

While Seer's special powers can be useful in training, there is a difference between performing them while practising them and pulling them off to help you get that all-important game-winning kill that could assist you in declaring victory.

Here are some important points to maximise Seer's potential:

Utilising cover: Being out of sight with Seer is key to making the most out of his abilities. Not only will you be covered from enemy fire, but it can be a perfect opportunity to explore the battlegrounds around you without self-exposure. For example, if you are hidden behind a car, you can use your heartbeat sensor to locate an enemy player and your microdrones to attack without leaving the space you are in, dealing damage and potentially confusing your foe.

Watch the colour of your sights : Leading onto what we discussed about being in cover, your heartbeat sensor will provide arrows and colour changes to your sights if an enemy is directly behind a wall that you are facing. An orange arrow will either be pointing to your left or right and then the outer rim of your sights will glow the same colour when you are locked in.

Be patient: Rushing in and attacking the enemy head-on defeats the object of playing with Seer. His abilities are not designed for that and therefore you will have to play smart rather than hard.

