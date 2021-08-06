Warzone Season 5: New Bundles Coming To the Game Has Been Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 is highly anticipated, and a lot of the Call of Duty community will be excited to hear that some new bundles will be coming to the game.

Battle royale games have been hugely successful over the last few years, with Fortnite and Apex Legends battling with Warzone for players. They all have huge demand and keep their games fresh by doing season releases every few months.

We will be treated to new Operators, weapons and a lot of map changes which involve mobile broadcast stations.

New bundles can involve a lot of things, like new skins for operators, weapon blueprints and new weapons. Last season a bundle involved a Nail Gun.

Two New Bundles Confirmed To Warzone in Season 5

Players are normally treated to a couple of bundles, and developers Treyarch are treating the COD community to two new bundles in season 5.

These bundles were seen via an image that Treyarch posted showing all the new content coming to Call of Duty in season 5.

The only disappointing thing about these bundles is the fact that Call of Duty is not revealing all that will be in them yet; however they have revealed some clues.

The image shows what the skins will look like and also the guns, but the names of the bundles are too small to read. When we find them out we will provide the updates right here. To see the image with the bundles, just click the link down below.

These bundles will cost Call of Duty coins, which can be bought via the Playstation store. The prices of these bundles will vary depending on what exactly is in the bundle but we can expect them to cost around £10-20.

If you are lucky, you might have saved up some COD coins from rewards you have earnt in past battle passes.

New bundles are always exciting, and in the past we have seen Rambo and John McClane be available as Operators via bundles, so no doubt the new bundles coming to season 5 will definitely deliver some great content.

