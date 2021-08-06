Lionel Messi: Top 10 Iconic Barcelona Moments

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona has sent shockwaves through the football world as it seemed as if he was about to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

However, despite agreeing a new deal with the Blaugrana, it was revealed that he will not feature for the club during the 2021/22 campaign due to the financial difficulties that the La Liga giants are facing.

As confirmed by Barcelona's official website, the new regulations imposed by La Liga have prevented the Catalan-based outfit from registering Messi as a member of their squad.

Currently a free-agent, it will be fascinating to see who the Argentine superstar will decide to join this summer.

After bursting onto the scene as a teenager for Barcelona, Messi became a household name by delivering a host of memorable displays on a domestic level as well as on the European stage.

Considering that Messi's spectacular stint in Spain has now come to an end, we have decided to take a look back at 10 of the most iconic moments that the forward produced in a Barcelona shirt.

Check them out below...

10. Messi scores five against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League

While Barcelona would eventually go on to suffer defeat in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2012 to Chelsea, Messi produced a remarkable performance in the round of 16 in this particular tournament.

The forward became the first player to net five goals in a single knockout game in the Champions League as he helped his side secure a 10-2 aggregate victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

9. The forward nets a hat-trick against Real Madrid at the age of 19

Messi's breakthrough game for Barcelona, the forward netted a stunning hat-trick at the age of 19 against arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2007.

With his side seemingly heading towards a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Los Blancos, the magician sealed a draw for his side by lashing home in the dying embers of the clash.

8. Messi's spectacular solo goal against Getafe in the Copa Del Rey

A goal reminiscent of fellow Argentine Diego Maradona's strike against England in 1986, Messi dribbled from the half-way line in Barcelona's clash with Getafe in 2007 before finding the net with his right foot.

The forward jinked his way past five players including the Getafe goalkeeper as he illustrated his incredible talent in the Copa Del Rey.

7. The Argentine nets an incredible goal against Athletic Bilbao in 2015

In a season which culminated in Barcelona claiming a historic treble, Messi produced another moment of sheer brilliance in the 2015 Copa Del Rey final.

The forward picked the ball up on the half-way line and proceeded to dribble past several Athletic Bilbao players before firing home an unstoppable effort past goalkeeper Iago Herrenin.

6. Messi breaks Gerd Muller's record for most goals in a calendar year

In a feat that may never be matched again in professional football, Messi broke Gerd Muller's record for most goals in a calendar year in 2012 as he took his tally to 86 with a strike against Real Betis.

Messi then netted five more goals to take his record to 91 which is a simply astonishing figure.

5. The Argentine's fantastic header against Manchester United in 2009

With Barcelona leading Manchester United 1-0 in the Champions League final in 2009, Messi converted Xavi's sublime cross by cushioning a header into the top corner.

Alex Ferguson's side were unable to respond to this fantastic goal as the Blaugrana sealed victory in Rome.

4. The forward helps Barcelona win the Champions League in 2011

In what could be regarded as one of the best team performances in a major final, Barcelona swept Manchester United aside in the Champions League showpiece event by sealing a 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium.

After Wayne Rooney's strike cancelled out Pedro's opener, Messi put his side in the ascendancy by firing home a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

3. Messi bags four against Arsenal in the Champions League

With his side trailing 2-1 on aggregate heading into the second-leg of their quarter-final clash with Arsenal, Messi knew that he had to produce something special at the Camp Nou.

An unbelievable display from the maestro culminated in him scoring four goals as he single-handedly eliminated the Gunners from the competition in 2010.

2. The forward scores a wonderful solo effort for the Blaugrana against Los Blancos

After Pepe was sent-off for Real Madrid in the first-leg of his side's semi-final showdown with Barcelona, Messi produced an iconic moment at the Bernabeu.

The forward received the ball from Sergio Busquets before driving past a host of Los Blancos players before slotting past Iker Casillas to give his side the lead.

Barcelona would go on to win the match 2-0 thanks to another goal from Messi.

1. Messi seals a dramatic El Clasico victory for Barcelona in stoppage-time

With this particular clash seemingly heading toward a 2-2 draw following James Rodriguez's equaliser for Los Blancos, Messi produced arguably the most memorable moment of his Barcelona career in stoppage-time.

Teed up by Jordi Alba, Messi curled home an unstoppable strike in 2017 to seal victory with what was his 500th goal for the club.

