George Russell has said that Mercedes are due to make a decision on their second seat for the 2022 Formula 1 season this month, and that he is open to staying at Williams for next year if that is the route the Silver Arrows send him down.

There has been huge speculation around Russell and his future this year with his contract at Williams coming to an end and also that of current Merc driver Valtteri Bottas also expiring at the conclusion of 2021.

Indeed, it seems as though the battle to partner Lewis Hamilton next season is on between the pair of them and Russell has said that Mercedes will be making their decision this very month, with him also saying that he'd be happy to remain at Williams and that it is far from certain he'll be leaving them at the end of this campaign.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Nos, Russell explained:

"I've been getting that same question from journalists for months. Logical, but also tiresome. Formula 1 transfers are complicated processes. A game of chess that takes a lot of time. It is not about one, but about two drivers and two teams. Mercedes manages me, but also supplies engines to Williams.

"I know Mercedes will decide this month who will get the cockpit next to Lewis, but that doesn't automatically mean there will be an official announcement already.

"Of course I have to take that scenario into account. It is also not at all certain that I will say goodbye to Williams. It is not a punishment to be here. This is a great team and a warm place to be. The team has had a tough time, but is on the rise."

George has dealt with the pressure and speculation around him this season really well indeed, and has also put in a number of top performances on track, regularly outstripping the expected performance of the Williams car - particularly on Saturdays.

He's a very good driver and would surely relish the opportunity to move to Mercedes but, at the same time, if he does stay with Williams for another year you can bet he'll be determined to get them further up the field.

