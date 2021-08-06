Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Big news coming out of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as Dave Meltzer is reporting that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has made an offer to sign former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Meltzer explains that Tony Khan had made an offer to Adam Cole, which has neither been accepted nor rejected at this time, to move to his promotion after his WWE contract expired last month:

Those close to the situation have said that he is negotiating a new deal with NXT but that AEW had made an offer as well and he had not agreed to either offer as of midweek

Adam Cole's deal with WWE is believed to have expired after NXT Great American Bash on July 6. Cole agreed to a short-term extension that would see him work through SummerSlam, enabling his story with Kyle O'Reilly to come to an end.

While he is likely negotiating with WWE right now, reports have suggested that the company has yet to make the former Undisputed Era leader a formal offer to extend his stay.

Considering he's one of the best wrestlers in the world, it's not that surprising that AEW has tried to bring him into the company, but while there may be interest from other promotions, it's always possible that Cole stays with WWE.

It's also not surprising to hear that Adam Cole has been offered a deal by AEW when you consider who works for the promotion already.

Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, is the reigning AEW Women's Champion, and Cole is good friends with many of the wrestlers within AEW who hold positions of authority within the company.

Again, it's important to note that there is no indication that Adam Cole has accepted AEW's offer, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for updates on the matter over the coming weeks.

