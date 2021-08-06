Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The world of football might look very different going forward after the seismic news that emerged from Spain last night.

After one of the greatest ever era's, Barcelona announced that Lionel Messi would not be continuing at the club with La Liga financial fair play rules scuppering their best efforts to keep him.

Football can oft be over-romanticised these days but, when it comes to the Argentine maestro, it would not be sensational to claim that he was made Barca, and Barca made for him.

With those famous Catalan colours on his back, Messi would go from exciting teenager, to brilliant youngster, to one of the greatest footballers that has ever lived.

He would amassed a fiercely loyal global army of fans thanks to his sometimes otherworldly performances on the pitch.

No one has ever tormented the defensive fraternity quite in the way Messi has but it was the ease with which he did it that was perhaps the most terrifying.

There were stages when his mastery over a football was impossible to explain, be it at his feet or from dead ball situations.

He broke every goalscoring record there was to break and then drove that ceiling so high that it might be impossible for anyone to break it in future.

So then, it is no surprise that Barca fans have woken up in a bit of a mood this morning as they begin to come to terms with a monumental loss.

Some have already thrown their proverbial toys at Antoine Griezmann, while others were seen crying outside the Camp Nou last night.

However, none of those responses come even close to the spectacular meltdown seen on the manic El Chiringuito TV show.

Speaking in the aftermath of the staggering news, broadcaster Cristobal Soria's lid was well and truly blown off as he wrestled with the idea of a Messi-less Barcelona.

You can see the fiery outburst, complete with handy subtitles, below:

Crikey...

Soria's legendary rant is just one of many emotional responses to the current situation regarding Messi at Barcelona.

It feels absolutely criminal that one of the greatest relationships in football should come to such a sudden and anti-climactic end and you can hardly blame fans for venting their disappointment.

Messi wanted to stay. He was willing to make massive concessions to do so but, even then, years of haphazard mismanagement of a football institution meant it simply wasn't possible.

