Apex Legends Season 11: What is the release date?

While Apex Legends Season 10 is well underway, this has not stopped curious members of the gaming community from looking ahead to what might be on the horizon with Season 11.

Emergence has introduced lots of exciting new content for fans of the first-person battle royale shooter to digest, including Seer, the newest legend, Ranked Arenas rewards, the Rampage LMG and several alterations to the World's Edge map.

While it is still early days for the latest chapter of Apex, players will be looking to deposit their tokens for safekeeping with half an eye on Season 11, which will come around quicker than many might expect.

Just like Season 10, we expect to see a new legend, new map changes and even more game modes for gamers to feast upon. As well as this, we are expecting to see big things from Respawn Entertainment, the game's developers, who have turned Apex into one of the highest-grossing titles on the market after just over two years in production.

Apex Legends Season 11 Release Date

At this time, there has been no official date from Respawn regarding when Season 11 could be coming out. Typically, seasons do tend to last around three months or so, meaning that we could see Season 11 around the first week of November.

Of course, this is no surprise with Emergence having only just been released. But fear not, we will provide updates as soon as we receive them in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

