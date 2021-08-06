Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: Release Date, Leaks, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gamers are loving Call of Duty Mobile season 6 and this is starting to build excitement for Season 7 - we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

The mobile version of the hugely popular franchise has been a huge success and by bringing seasons into the game, COD have kept it fresh.

The free-to-play shooter video game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision is easy to get used to and is also available on both the iOS and the Android.

There is a lot to find out about the new season coming our way, and no doubt the gaming community will be searching the internet looking to find out all about season 7 ahead of its release.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile: Redeem Codes (August 2021)

Here is everything you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile Season 7:

Release Date

With season 6 being released on July 30 2021, the official confirmation for season 7’s release is still pending.

However, we can expect to see season 7 drop towards the end of August or the start of September.

Leaks

Leaks have not surfaced on the internet yet, but be sure to keep an eye on both Reddit and Twitter for such leaks as they will no doubt be coming out soon.

We will provide all the latest news on leaks right here.

Patch Notes

Some might be confused as we have had 13 seasons in the past; however, when it got to season 14, Call of Duty Mobile reset back to one.

For now, we do not have any information on the patch notes for season 7 but no doubt they will be appearing soon, so we will update this page accordingly.

Battle Pass

What is good about a new season is the introduction of a new battle pass, and with a new battle pass comes new unlockable rewards.

Players will be able to unlock new weapons, skins and coins that they can use on the store.

For now, the battle pass for season 7 has not been confirmed, so make sure to check back on this page regularly as we will update when we know more.

There is so much new content that will be revealed in the near future, and no doubt this will excite gamers massively. Be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates on season 7 of Call of Duty Mobile as we build up to its release.

