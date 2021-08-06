Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dolph Ziggler has taken to social media to slam the "pathetic" fans who continue to cheer Goldberg, despite also moaning about WWE continually bringing him back for top feuds.

WWE posted a social media clip of the pop that Goldberg got when he returned for his feud with Ziggler and 2019, and Dolph shared his frustrations with the positive reaction that Goldberg got from the crowd.

As can be seen below, Ziggler took issue with his fellow former World Heavyweight Champion getting such a positive reaction while fans on social media continue to criticise WWE for bringing him back for top feuds.

What Dolph Ziggler has said does very much have some weight to it. While the majority of fans on social media seemingly aren't the biggest fans of Goldberg, the WWE Hall of Famer never fails to get a great reaction from the crowd when he returns.

This has been seen recently, with Goldberg getting some of the best reactions out of anyone on the roster during his segments with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw.

When Goldberg gets as good of a reaction as he does from the fans in attendance, it's no surprise that WWE sees him as a valuable asset, and continually brings him back for title matches when needed.

Also on Twitter, Dolph Ziggler shut down any rumours of WWE pipping in artificial cheers to make it seem as if Goldberg gets a better reaction than he actually does, having the following to say on the matter:

You can watch Goldberg challenge for the WWE title at SummerSlam on August 21 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News