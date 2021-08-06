Destiny 2 Season 15: PvP Updates Have Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is slowly approaching and the player vs player (PVP) updates coming to the new season have been revealed.

Destiny 2 Season 14, also known as Season of the Splicer, has been a lot of fun, and this has raised the expectations for the release of the next season, which is yet to have an official name.

PvP is one of the most important aspects of the game, and therefore developers Bungie have to make sure that they get it perfect for the next season.

The game has been massively popular since 2017, and a lot of this is due to Bungie releasing seasons every few months.

PvP Updates Have Been Revealed For Destiny 2 Season 15

These latest PvP updates have surfaced on Twitter and were revealed by the assistant Game Director for Destiny 2 Joe Blackburn. It was further simplified by Destiny Tracker.

There looks like there will be a few updates for the upcoming season, and the reaction towards them so far have been very positive.

In season 15, the PvP updates are:

There will be Three Peeking changes

Sparkles Trials will have a revamp

However, this was not the only information that was revealed, and we found out more information about the world of PvP in the seasons following season 15. Here are what these updates are and what season/year they are planned to come out in:

Two vaulted maps returning in season 16

Sparkles New Map in season 17

Sparkles Rift returning in 2022

Sparkles New Modes in 2022

Sparkles More PvP changes in 2022

This is very exciting for players of Destiny 2 and emphasises that Bungie have huge plans to keep the game fresh throughout the next year.

No doubt many will be looking towards more information around season 15, but if Bungie are already planning for future seasons, it should mean that we find out a lot more about season 15 in the near future as it sounds like it is already completed.

