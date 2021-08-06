Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Usain Bolt is one of the greatest Olympic athletes of all time.

It feels like an eternity ago that the Jamaican legend completed the famous 'three-peat' at Rio 2016, but it's taken until the last few days for those coveted titles to change hands.

Now, the new generation of sprinters are taking to the podium at Tokyo 2020, but rest assured that their legendary forebear is still very much on people's minds despite hanging up his spikes in 2017.

Bolt's post-athletics career

Besides, Bolt hasn't simply hidden away from the limelight since calling time on his athletics career and has instead made a series of appearances to keep his name within the public consciousness.

The most high-profile example of this post-career exploration has been his attempted foray into the world of professional football, which culminated in appearances for the Central Coast Mariners.

However, when Bolt wasn't rippling the net in Australia, you could bet that he was proving to the world that walking away from athletics has barely taken away from his world-beating speed.

Bolt's 40-yard dash

While it's highly unlikely that Bolt would be able to hold his own against contemporary Olympic sprinters without training, rest assured that he can challenge rapid athletes from different sports.

And that couldn't have been more apparent than when Bolt matched the NFL record for the 40-yard dash like it was absolutely nothing back in 2019.

The 34-year-old made an appearance at a Super Bowl Experience weekend in Atalanta where he put himself to the test by racing over the distance that is used as a benchmark for NFL athletes.

Matching the NFL record

And despite wearing trainers as opposed to running spikes, tracksuit bottoms instead of cycle shorts and sprinting on a track made of grass, not synthetics rubber, Bolt was still able to make history.

That's because Bolt casually posted a time of 4.22 seconds to level the greatest ever 40-yard dash time recorded by an NFL athlete, which was clocked by John Ross during the 2017 NFL Combine.

In other words, Bolt would have smashed the record out the park in a world where he had blocks, sprint spikes and a professional track, so be sure to check out his remarkable effort down below:

Oh, and did we mention the fact that Bolt had been retired for more than a year?

Bolt flying the flag for sprinters

It really goes to show that although athletes in sports like American football and soccer might look incredibly fast in their own arena, they won't ever be able to hold a candle to full-time sprinters.

And there needn't be any clearer proof than Bolt casually rocking up to a fan event in his retirement and blowing the performances of athletes at the peak of their powers out of the water.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that Bolt keeps himself fit enough to appear in a few more novelty races because any chance to see him sprinting down the track is a real privilege.

News Now - Sport News