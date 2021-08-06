Top 10 Most Iconic F1 Liveries In History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021 Formula One season has been utterly enthralling with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton going head-to-head for the Drivers World Championship.

Three victories on the bounce for Verstappen earlier this year saw him gain a sizeable points advantage over his Mercedes rival before the two came to blows at Silverstone.

Hamilton went on to win the British Grand Prix after colliding with the Dutchman's Red Bull on the opening lap of this particular race and then backed up this triumph by securing a third-place finish at the Hungaroring.

With the Mercedes driver currently leading the championship by eight points, it will be fascinating to see whether Verstappen is able to respond when the F1 campaign resumes at Spa later this month.

With F1 heating up, we have decided to take a look back through the history books by reflecting on some of the most iconic liveries designed by the sport's manufactures.

While Williams' bleak offering from the current campaign unsurprisingly doesn't make the list, the likes of Ferrari, Lotus and McLaren all feature.

Check out 10 of the best liveries below...

McLaren MP4/4

Driven by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost during the 1988 Formula One season, the McLaren MP4/4 was utterly dominant as it won 15 out of the 16 races that it entered.

Senna ended up beating his rival in the Drivers' World Championship and is synonymous with this particular car which donned a famous white and red livery.

Ferrari F2002

Ferrari's fantastic run of title victories propelled Michael Schumacher to stardom as he delivered a host of spectacular performances for the Italian team.

One of the German's most impressive seasons as a Formula One driver came in 2002 as he won 10 races to secure his fifth world title in the Ferrari F2002.

Lotus 98T

Although the Lotus 98T only won two races during its stint in F1, it's black and gold design was a thing of beauty.

Driven by Senna in what was his second year with the team, the British car finished behind McLaren and Williams in the Constructors' championship in 1986.

McLaren MP4-23

After narrowly missing out on the world title in his rookie season, Hamilton went on to win the Drivers' Championship in dramatic fashion in the McLaren MP4-23 at Interlagos in 2008.

A sleek design which coupled the red Vodafone-themed sponsorship with a silver design, this particular car certainly turned heads at circuits across the globe.

Williams FW14B

While Williams are currently on the comeback trail in Formula One, there was a time when they were a front-runner in the sport.

The FW14B driven by Nigel Mansell in the 1992 World Championship won nine out of 16 races that it entered as the British driver sealed the title.

Red Bull RB9

Red Bull driver Sebastien Vettel won his fourth world title in 2013 in the RB9 which proved to be a class apart from the rest of the grid.

A spectacular run of nine consecutive victories for the German created headlines across the globe as his car's colours became synonymous with success.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

Another hugely successful car, the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 won 15 races during the 2019 season as Hamilton secured his fifth world title.

Boasting the German team's famous silver livery, this particular car also allowed Mercedes to triumph in the Constructors' championship.

Renault R25

The car which ended Ferrari's dominance in 2005, the Renault R25 sealed a famous title victory in both the Drivers' and the Constructors' World Championship.

A fantastic livery which combined blue with yellow resulted in the French team winning plenty of admirers in Formula One.

Brawn BGP001

In what turned out to be their only season in F1, Brawn GP secured famous victories in both championships in 2009.

Jensen Button finally realised his dream of winning a world title as he won six races in the wonderfully designed BGP 001.

Williams FW18

Driven by Damon Hill in 1996, the Williams FW18 proved to be too good for its competitors as it won 12 out of the 16 races that it entered.

A host of different colours were used for this particular livery which also sported a plethora of sponsors.

