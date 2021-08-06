Rocket League Season 4: Release Date, Rewards, Rocket Pass, Trailer, Leaks, Tournaments and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rocket League Season 4 is less than a week away and we have all the information you need to know ahead of its release.

The car football game has taken the gaming world by storm and is a big hit on streaming sites like Twitch as well as the Esports world.

They only recently brought seasons into the game to keep it fresh and to keep up with their competitors who do the same thing.

Seasons have truly revolutionised the gaming industry and makes it easier to bring out new content for fans at a quicker rate.

Here is all you need to know about season 4 of Rocket League:

Release Date

There is typically a trend with the seasons in Rocket League. They come out as soon as the one before them is released, therefore it is expected that season 4 will be released on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Tournaments

Rocket League players will be over the moon to hear that new tournaments will be coming in season 4.

The official account confirmed that 2v2 tournaments are arriving on Wednesday 11 August 2021 and to celebrate, Rocket League is 2XP for this whole weekend (Friday 6th August-8th August).

Rewards

The rewards haven’t been revealed yet for season 4. These normally come out on the day of release and when they do we will reveal all of them right here.

Rocket Pass

Like a lot of games, the pass for Rocket League will feature 100 levels full of great unlockable rewards. These rewards will include new customizable items for your cars, new paint and styles.

They will be revealed on release.

Trailer

The trailer for season 4 has surprisingly not come out yet, despite there only being five days until the release of the new season. It should come out early next week and when it does we will show the video right here.

This new season sounds like a bundle of joy and no doubt many will be jumping on the free-to-play game to look at all of the new content.

In the meantime, if there are any new updates, we will reveal all the latest updates right here so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

