Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since 1992, Football Manager (well, Championship Manager as some of you may know it as) has been one of the best games to make you feel like your Sir Alex Ferguson, and all from your kitchen table... or your bedroom, we wouldn't judge!

In the modern world, games are starting to become less simple than they were. For example, you now need licensing and contracts just to have a brand and/or football team in a game.

Football Manager is now being hit hard as they have used the rights for Manchester United without any ownership or rights to the Red Devils.

In a tweet posted today, the official Football Manager accounted stated: “Manchester United and Sega have agreed a settlement to amicably resolve their trade mark dispute relating to Football Manager. Both parties are pleased to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction.”

What does this mean exactly?

Well, from the launch of Football Manager 22, Manchester United will instead be called Manchester UFC or Man UFC.

Read more: Football Manager 2022: Latest News, Release Date, Features, Wonderkids, PS5 and More

According to Sega, the name changes were only made to settle the dispute on a “no admissions basis”. This means even though Sega will stop using the Manchester United name, this doesn’t mean they are admitting they were in the wrong to do so.

This isn’t the first time the Sega game has had to deal with this. For example, in the game, Juventus are called Zebre and international teams play with fake player names.

Other games like FIFA have experienced this, as PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) now own and have the rights for Juventus and AS Roma. This forced FIFA to change the names of the teams and are now known as Piemonte Calcio and Roma FC.

The two Italian sides also have a completely different kit than the ones in real life which changes things up for the EA Sports game.

News Now - Sport News