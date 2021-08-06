FIFA 22: The 25 Best Players To Sign On Pre-Contracts On Career Mode
With the new football season set to get underway, supporters from across the globe will be looking to replicate or better their side's performances in FIFA 22 Career Mode when the flagship EA Sports title is released in October.
Unlike recent years, this particular game will now give people the fantastic option to create their own club if they want to freshen up their experience.
As well as being able to customise kits and badges, FIFA 22 will give you the opportunity to select a base stadium which can be changed at the start of every new campaign.
Whether you fancy starting from the bottom in the fourth-tier of English football or testing your luck in the Premier League from the first season, the options are seemingly endless.
While some gamers will be looking to spend huge transfer fees during their first Career Mode season, it could also be beneficial to look towards pre-contract signings for inspiration.
By negotiating a deal to draft in an individual who is over the age of 23 in the January transfer window, you may be able to gain an advantage over other teams heading into the second campaign.
Here, using data gathered from UTPlay, we have decided to take a look at 25 of the best players that you can sign on pre-contracts in the first season on FIFA 22.
Check out the list of players below!
Cristiano Ronaldo - 92 (ST) - Piemonte Calcio - £198,000-per-week
Kylian Mbappe - 90 to 95 (ST) - Paris Saint-Germain - £144,000-per-week
Karim Benzema - 89 (CF) - Real Madrid - £315,000-per-week
Paulo Dybala - 87 to 88 (CF) - Piemonte Calcio - £144,000-per-week
Leon Goretzka - 87 to 88 (CM) - Bayern Munich - £117,000-per-week
Mats Hummels - 87 (CB) - Borussia Dortmund - £90,000-per-week
Angel Di Maria - 87 (RW) - Paris Saint-Germain - £144,000-per-week
Hugo Lloris - 87 (GK) - Tottenham Hotspur - £113,000-per-week
Luis Suarez - 87 (ST)- Atlético Madrid - £97k-per-week
Paul Pogba - 86 (CM) - Manchester United - £161k-per-week
Lorenzo Insigne - 85 (LW) - Napoli - £101k-per-week
Marcel Sabitzer - 84 to 85 (CM) - RB Leipzig - £67k-per-week
Marcelo Brozovic - 84 (CDM) - Inter Milan - £105k-per-week
André Onana - 84 to 88 (GK) - Ajax - £16,000-per-week
Matthias Ginter - 83 to 84 (CB) - Borussia Monchengladbach - £42k-per-week
Jesús Corona - 83 (RM) - FC Porto - 83 - £19k-per-week
Ousmane Dembélé - 83 (RW) - Barcelona - £158,000-per-week
Isco - 83 (CAM) - Real Madrid - £160k-per-week
Sergi Roberto - 83 (RB) - Barcelona - 83 - £148k-per-week
Niklas Süle - 82 (CB) - Bayern Munich - £59k-per-week
Alessio Romagnoli - 82 to 85 (CB) - AC Milan - £39k-per-week
John Stones - 82 to 85 (CB) - Manchester City - £110k-per-week
Antonio Rüdiger - 82 to 84 (CB) - Chelsea - £84k-per-week
Andrej Kramaric - 82 (ST) - Hoffenheim - £46k-per-week
Andrej Kramaric - 82 (ST) - Hoffenheim - £46k-per-week