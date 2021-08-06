Olympics: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah earns third gold as Asher-Smith helps GB to relay bronze

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamaica stormed to a gold medal in the women's 4x100 metre race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson recorded a time of 41.02 seconds to top the podium.

Jamaica's victory saw Thompson-Herah earn her third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020. The 29-year-old had already powered to victory in the 100m and 200m. It is her fourth Olympic gold, and fifth medal overall.

They were followed by Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini, Gabrielle Thomas of the United States in 41.45. The US had gone into the race as defending champions after triumphing at Rio 2016.

Britain's Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita were third in 41.88.

Asher-Smith was also able to take home a medal, despite withdrawing from the 200m with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old tearfully announced earlier this week that she had been struggling with the injury in the lead up to the Games, and has subsequently failed to qualify for the 100m final.

Philip, Neita and Asher-Smith added to the relay bronze they won at Rio 2016, while Lansiquot claimed her first Olympic medal.

Athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will come to a conclusion tomorrow. Medals will be awarded in the 10,000m, 4x400m relay, high jump and the marathon.

