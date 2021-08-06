Tokyo 2020: Allyson Felix wins record 10th Olympic medal in 400m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

American sprinter Allyson Felix has become the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history after claiming bronze in the women’s 400m.

The US star finished behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulinho, while Britain’s Jodie Williams ended up in sixth place.

Felix, who is competing in her fifth Olympics, won her first medal in 2004 at Athens when she took silver in the 200m.

Since then, the 35-year-old has gone on to enjoy an incredible career spanning almost 20 years –– competing in a number of different distance events, including the 100m, 200m and more recently the 400m.

The American was already the most decorated athlete, male or female, in World Championship history before today, having won 18 medals in total.

And today she surpassed Merlene Ottey’s record of nine Olympic medals to become the most decorated female sprinter in her own right.

Her medal haul now consists of six golds, three silvers and one bronze –– though five of these wins have come in relay events.

What’s more remarkable about Felix’s success, however, is that few thought she stood a chance at Tokyo 2020 a few years ago.

The American became pregnant in 2018 and was embroiled in a dispute with Nike after they refused to give assurances that she wouldn’t be punished for poor performances after giving birth.

So the sprinter left Nike, signed a deal with Athleta, had a baby daughter, and two years later has now won her 10th Olympic medal.

While the American has already created history, there is a chance for yet more glory at these Games on Saturday as the United States aim to defend their 4x400m relay title from Rio in 2016.

If Felix does medal, it will take her past Carl Lewis as America’s most successful track and field athlete ever.

