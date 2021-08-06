Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing Hall of Famer Al Bernstein reckons Manny Pacquiao's best chance of beating Errol Spence Jr is to employ the same tactics as Shawn Porter.

Spence Jr, 31, will risk his IBF and WBC welterweight world titles against the legendary Filipino fighter, who is a former eight-weight world champion.

Pacquiao, 42, has not fought for a title since defeating Keith Thurman Jr in July 2019 to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas,

However, Bernstein, - who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012 - feels boxing fans should appreciate what he has done over the last twenty years, before he finally hangs up his gloves for good.

When asked for his thoughts on Pacquiao's comeback fight against Spence Jr, Bernstein replied via On The Ropes: "It speaks volumes about Manny Pacquiao, and I know there’s been controversies over the years.

"Some people have theories that he’s been using performance enhancing drugs over the years, and not everybody is a fan.

"You can say whatever you want about Manny Pacquiao but the fact that at forty-two he said, “I may have one more fight left in me, let’s make it against Errol Spence.”

"I think you have to extol his virtues for that and be impressed by that."

Bernstein points out that this isn't the first time Pacquiao has been written off before even entering the ring, just to come back to defy the odds.

"Of course his last performance against Keith Thurman was a fight that people didn’t think he would take and most people thought Thurman would win," the 70-year-old said.

"It was a very close fight that could have gone either way but I don’t think anybody can yell that Pacquiao got the decision.

"He surprised the world by beating Thurman and here he is jumping in from the frying pan into the fire with Errol Spence.

"While Spence started out as a 4-1 favorite in this fight, the betting odds have moved a lot closer because people are showing confidence in Manny Pacquiao.

"There are a lot of people who believe that Pacquiao has an opportunity to win this fight."

And Bernstein feels Pacquiao should follow Porter's lead and employ similar methods against his fellow American.

"The way he’d have to beat Errol Spence is by doing a little bit of what Shawn Porter did," he added.

"Pacquiao at his best is capable of this, he did it against Margarito and some of the other fighters he faced, where he darts in and out, throws combinations and doesn’t stand in the pocket constantly.

"He did it against Broner as well in their fight, because one of the things Broner is, is a stationary fighter.

"Errol Spence is a little more multi dimensional but the way you have to beat Errol Spence is by doing that, punch a lot, move around a little bit, give him angles.

"Shawn Porter did a very good job at that, and that’s what Manny Pacquiao has to do.

"At forty-two, can he do that? We saw a lot of signs of that against Thurman, although it was already a while ago. The question is, can he achieve that?"

