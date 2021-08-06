Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish has been announced as a Manchester City player.

The English midfielder completed his £100m move from Aston Villa on Thursday evening.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City,” Grealish told the club's official website. “City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

Grealish has been handed the number 10 shirt at the club and to say he is buzzing about that is an understatement.

Man City posted a behind the scenes video of Grealish on his first day at the club.

Grealish had a truly heartwarming reaction when seeing his shirt for the first time.

"Wow. I didn't even know I was going to be number 10!" he said when walking up to his shirt in the dressing room.

"That's made my day that, that's made my year actually."

You love to see it. Grealish genuinely looked stunned and was also so happy to see his name and the number 10 on the back of his City shirt.

Grealish will now play alongside his England teammate, Phil Foden, at the club.

He's very much looking forward to lining up alongside the 21-year-old at club level.

“When we are away with England I get on so well with him,” Grealish said.

“He makes me laugh. He is like a little brother. I just can’t wait to play regularly with him week in, week out.

“I feel like sometimes when you have a connection with someone off the pitch it can transfer onto the pitch.

“We did that in training with England. We would look for each other, play one twos and I can’t wait to be doing that here.”

