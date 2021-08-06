Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The mention of a UFC superstar fighting the greatest boxer of all time Floyd Mayweather doesn’t surprise fans across the world anymore.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained, however, why the thought of earning $100m for a boxing match with Mayweather didn't appeal to him.

The undefeated superstar retired from the Octagon after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Rumour has it that he has been talking to Dana White, but no comeback has been confirmed, nor contract been signed.

'The Eagle' says he promised his mother that he would not fight again following the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Talking recently with former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo on Mike Tyson's 'Hotboxin' podcast, Khabib felt that a $100m payday against Mayweather would do more harm than good.

"I don't wanna make boxing community upset with me," Nurmagomedov said.

"Of course money makes sense too. But I never fight for money. Money is good, but most of the time it is bad. Money brings you to the situation that you have never been, and you don't know how to act when you have so much money.

"It is a little bit dangerous. In this business, I don't come to make money. I come here for legacy."

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz said talks were heating up about the fight, with UFC president Dana White even being on board.

"Listen, we got offered $100million to fight Floyd Mayweather. Dana White was on board, everybody was on board. But, you know, Khabib is an MMA fighter. If Floyd wanted to come to fight, get his little a** whooped, no problem.”

Mayweather hasn’t fought since his fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match earlier this year. No one was declared the winner, but most people saw that ‘Money’ Mayweather won comfortably.

