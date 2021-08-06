FIFA 22 Soundtrack: Track list so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since 1995, FIFA has been one of those games that immerses you into the life of a footballer. Not only is the action on the pitch a key talking point each year, but the iconic music that accompanies it.

The virtual football series is renowned for many reasons within the gaming industry, and its soundtrack is certainly one of them with its perfect blend of all genres.

Some great artists and bands have had their work showcased on the FIFA series in the past, such as Oasis, Skepta, The Strokes, Fat Boy Slim, Morrissey and Beck, just to name a few. While gamers may not be able to name every song on a particular FIFA title, some are more recognisable than others.

This is part of the reason why we all love FIFA so much, and the music on FIFA 22 promises to provide similar feelings of nostalgia for years to come.

While there is limited information regarding what will feature on this year's soundtrack, here is what we know so far:

FIFA 22 Soundtrack

Here are the leaked songs that have been confirmed so far for FIFA 22:

Easy Life - Skeletons

Feet Don’t Fail Me - Joy Crookes

Talk About It - Jungle

Love Me Again [Remix] - John Newman

Hyena - Eamon Downes

We expect this list of songs to grow to at least 30, maybe even more than that. Who knows what EA have in store for us this year.

With this in mind, we will update this article weekly as soon as more information becomes available in due course. Stay tuned!

