Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draw, Results, Odds And Everything You Need To Know
The 2021/22 campaign has arrived and we have all the information you need to know surrounding Carabao Cup action for this season.
Fans across the country are set to return to stadiums this season after a long absence and it should spark a new lease of life into the League Cup competition.
After a difficult year for fans and people across the world, the Carabao Cup is going back to the old system of two-legged semi-finals, with the final being played at Wembley Stadium.
Last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City triumphed in the Carabao Cup final over Tottenham Hotspur to make it four successive League Cup trophies.
City have certainly made this competition their own and other clubs will be desperate to dethrone them this time around.
Both Liverpool and Man City are tied for being the most successful clubs in the competition's history with eight League Cup titles each.
Here is everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup 2021/22 campaign:
Dates
Here are the dates for all of the Carabao Cup rounds for 2021/22:
- First Round - August 10-11, 2021
- Second Round - August 24-25, 2021
- Third Round - September 21-22, 2021
- Fourth Round - October 26-27, 2021
- Quarter-Final - December 21-22, 2021
- Semi-Final - First Leg: January 4-5, 2022. Second Leg: January 11-12, 2022
- Final - February 27, 2022
Fixtures
The fixtures for the first round of the Carabao Cup 2021/22 have been confirmed and feature teams from the Championship, League One and League Two. Here are the first-round fixtures:
Tuesday 10 August, 2021
Cardiff City vs Sutton United
Crawley Town vs Gillingham
Charlton vs AFC Wimbledon
Oldham Athletic vs Tranmere Rovers
Harrogate Town vs Rochdale
Forest Green vs Bristol City
Peterborough vs Plymouth Argyle
Birmingham City vs Colchester United
Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United vs Swindon Town
Blackburn Rovers vs Morecambe
Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City
Ipswich Town vs Newport County
Reading vs Swansea
Hartlepool vs Crewe Alexandra
Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley
Stevenage vs Luton Town
Barrow vs Scunthorpe
Mansfield Town vs Preston North End
Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town
Hull City vs Wigan Athletic
Millwall vs Portsmouth
Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham Town
Sheffield United vs Carlisle
Port Vale vs Sunderland
Derby County vs Salford City
Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
Wednesday 11 August, 2021
Coventry City vs Northampton Town
Burton Albion vs Oxford United
Blackpool vs Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest vs Bradford City
Leyton Orient vs QPR
Results
Two matches from the Carabao Cup first round have been played early and here are the results:
- Bournemouth 5-0 MK Dons
- Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield - Huddersfield won 4-2 on penalties
Draw
The first-round draw has already taken place and last year the second and third round draws were conducted on the same night, which we can expect to see again this year.
Due to this, we expect the second and third round draw of Carabao Cup 2021/22 to commence on Wednesday 11 August 2021, following the conclusion of the first-round ties.
Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for the favourites to win the Carabao Cup in the 2021/22 campaign:
- Man City - 3/1
- Chelsea - 6/1
- Man United - 8/1
- Liverpool - 9/1
- Arsenal - 12/1
- Leicester City - 14/1
- Spurs - 14/1
- Everton - 16/1
- West Ham - 20/1
- Leeds United - 20/1
- Wolves - 25/1
- Aston Villa - 25/1
- Brighton - 33/1
- Southampton - 33/1
- Crystal Palace - 50/1
- Newcastle - 50/1
- Burnley - 50/1
- Brentford - 66/1
- Norwich City - 66/1
- Watford - 66/1
News Now - Sport News
So, who do you have as your pick to win the 2021/22 Carabao Cup? You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.