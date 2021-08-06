Carabao Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draw, Results, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 campaign has arrived and we have all the information you need to know surrounding Carabao Cup action for this season.

Fans across the country are set to return to stadiums this season after a long absence and it should spark a new lease of life into the League Cup competition.

After a difficult year for fans and people across the world, the Carabao Cup is going back to the old system of two-legged semi-finals, with the final being played at Wembley Stadium.

Last season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City triumphed in the Carabao Cup final over Tottenham Hotspur to make it four successive League Cup trophies.

City have certainly made this competition their own and other clubs will be desperate to dethrone them this time around.

Both Liverpool and Man City are tied for being the most successful clubs in the competition's history with eight League Cup titles each.

Here is everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup 2021/22 campaign:

Dates

Here are the dates for all of the Carabao Cup rounds for 2021/22:

First Round - August 10-11, 2021

- August 10-11, 2021 Second Round - August 24-25, 2021

- August 24-25, 2021 Third Round - September 21-22, 2021

- September 21-22, 2021 Fourth Round - October 26-27, 2021

- October 26-27, 2021 Quarter-Final - December 21-22, 2021

- December 21-22, 2021 Semi-Final - First Leg: January 4-5, 2022. Second Leg: January 11-12, 2022

- First Leg: January 4-5, 2022. Second Leg: January 11-12, 2022 Final - February 27, 2022

Fixtures

The fixtures for the first round of the Carabao Cup 2021/22 have been confirmed and feature teams from the Championship, League One and League Two. Here are the first-round fixtures:

Tuesday 10 August, 2021

Cardiff City vs Sutton United

Crawley Town vs Gillingham

Charlton vs AFC Wimbledon

Oldham Athletic vs Tranmere Rovers

Harrogate Town vs Rochdale

Forest Green vs Bristol City

Peterborough vs Plymouth Argyle

Birmingham City vs Colchester United

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United vs Swindon Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Morecambe

Shrewsbury Town vs Lincoln City

Ipswich Town vs Newport County

Reading vs Swansea

Hartlepool vs Crewe Alexandra

Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley

Stevenage vs Luton Town

Barrow vs Scunthorpe

Mansfield Town vs Preston North End

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic

Millwall vs Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham Town

Sheffield United vs Carlisle

Port Vale vs Sunderland

Derby County vs Salford City

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley

Wednesday 11 August, 2021

Coventry City vs Northampton Town

Burton Albion vs Oxford United

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest vs Bradford City

Leyton Orient vs QPR

Results

Two matches from the Carabao Cup first round have been played early and here are the results:

Bournemouth 5-0 MK Dons

5-0 MK Dons Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield - Huddersfield won 4-2 on penalties

Draw

The first-round draw has already taken place and last year the second and third round draws were conducted on the same night, which we can expect to see again this year.

Due to this, we expect the second and third round draw of Carabao Cup 2021/22 to commence on Wednesday 11 August 2021, following the conclusion of the first-round ties.

Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the favourites to win the Carabao Cup in the 2021/22 campaign:



So, who do you have as your pick to win the 2021/22 Carabao Cup? You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

