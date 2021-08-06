Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Silly season truly reached its peak yesterday.

After news broke that Lionel Messi would be leaving Barcelona, Manchester City casually dropped the announcement of the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The English champions will part ways with a staggering £100 million to complete the deal making Grealish the most expensive transfer in Premier League history.

City now boast a line up that would be the envy of every coach on earth, with a strength in depth that is simply unmatched.

Naturally, the Villa faithful, who have worshipped 'Super Jack' for years on end, will be crestfallen to see the departure of their beloved captain but, in a refreshing change, the club's communication with the fans has been simply sensational.

In the aftermath of City's announcement, Villa CEO Christian Purslow took to social media to explain, in depth, how the club and Jack had come to the decision.

It was a superb gesture from the Villa boss as he looked to encourage fans and give them some closure.

Speaking extensively, Purslow spoke of Wilshere's Champions League desires, the way Villa fought to keep him and how they eventually came to an agreement for him to leave.

"Jack wanted to be certain that if at any point a Champions League club came in for him and Aston Villa was not in that competition, that we would not stand in his way.

"For that reason, we agreed to incorporate a so-called release clause into his contract.

"Our board set this clause at a value of £100million, knowing that would be, by some way, a record price for a British footballer and also a record fee for any player bought by a Premier League club.

"Put another way, we set the value at a level we hoped would not be met, but which would reflect his truly unique value to Aston Villa."

"Ultimately, he said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now. Most importantly for our supporters tonight, I want you all to be reassured that the board, [manager] Dean Smith, [sporting director] Johan Lange and I obviously knew this day might come and we have planned accordingly."

Purslow received a lot of praise for his statement online, including from the likes of Gary Lineker.

Here's hoping this becomes a trend that catches on going forward.

