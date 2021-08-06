Arsenal and Chelsea could impact each other's transfer plans this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has delivered an update on the futures of Inter Milan forwards Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest news involving Lukaku and Martinez?

The two attackers have both been linked with moves to the Premier League this summer.

Lukaku has emerged as a target for Chelsea, who reportedly had a bid for the Belgian turned down recently, while Martinez is wanted by Arsenal.

What has O'Rourke said about Lukaku and Martinez?

Inter are currently battling with financial difficulties, indicating that they could be willing to sell one of their key players in the final weeks of the transfer window.

However, O'Rourke has suggested that they may only be happy to let one of their strikers leave, and that could derail either Chelsea or Arsenal's transfer plans.

He told The Football Terrace: "Chelsea aren’t going to give up on Lukaku and that could have a side effect on Arsenal’s pursuit of Martinez. If Inter Milan get that big money for Lukaku, they’ll say: ‘right, that’s enough for now, we’ll keep Martinez.’ And that’s Arsenal back to square one for their striker."

"So many twists and turns when you’ve got these big deals involving big-name players as well and if you sign one player it can affect another club’s transfer policy and transfer plans so still a lot to happen in these Inter Milan deals."

To hear everything that O'Rourke said about Lukaku and Martinez, listen to the video below...

Who is more likely to win the race?

At the moment, it seems more likely that Arsenal will be able to land Martinez rather than Chelsea wrapping up a deal for Lukaku.

The Serie A champions are reportedly very keen to keep hold of Lukaku, and would prefer to sell Martinez at this stage, which appears to be good news for the Gunners.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

Which club needs to make their respective signing more?

Both sides struggled in front of goal last term, as Chelsea found the target 58 times, while Arsenal scored 55 goals in the top-flight. Only Everton (47) netted fewer goals than these two teams out of all the clubs who finished in the top half in 2020/21.

This highlights how both sides would benefit from adding another striker to their ranks this summer but Arsenal's need is arguably greater.

Chelsea already have Timo Werner, who could settle into life more at Stamford Bridge this year, while they also still have Tammy Abraham on their books, and Kai Havertz, who can play as a 'false nine.'

Meanwhile, Arsenal only have Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to call upon. The former is into the final year of his contract, while Aubameyang is now 32 and managed just 10 league goals last season, some way down on the 22 that he managed in the previous two campaigns.

Mikel Arteta's team need more cutting edge in the final third, and Martinez could provide that.

News Now - Sport News