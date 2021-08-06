Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta made his first public appearance on Friday morning since the shock departure of Lionel Messi from the Camp Nou.

The 59-year-old insisted during a briefing with the press that had he done all he could to extend Messi's tenure with the club. Ultimately, though, despite willing on both sides to get a deal done, Laporta said that Financial Fair Play constraints had made it impossible to complete a fresh agreement with the Argentina captain, whose previous contract expired at the end of June.

Currently, the Blaugrana are prohibited from registering any new signings as a result of the club's precarious financial position. Laporta repeatedly referred to these money woes as the sole reason that Messi is now a free agent, claiming there was a plan in place to keep their star man in a Barcelona shirt for at least two more years before regulations ended that possibility.

However, having examined footage of Laporta in Friday's press conference, body language expert Darren Stanton believes that there is far more to the story than the Barca chief is letting on.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Stanton feels that Laporta's non-verbal cues at the engagement revealed far more about the true situation with Messi than the president's words alone.

"The first piece of behaviour that came to my attention was that he sways from side to side quite a lot," points out Stanton.

"Now, this could be to one of two things: either he’s not used to addressing the media, which is unlikely, or secondly, that he is very uncomfortable in his position.

"People tend to become slightly more animated when they’re uncomfortable so standing from side to side on either foot is what we call a red flag,"

Stanton claims that he also picked up several more apparently suspicious movements from Laporta as the press conference unfolded. In particular, he highlighted the passage of the briefing where the executive reiterated that he wanted to keep Messi at the club.

"When he says the intention was for two more years, I do not believe that to be true because he automatically takes a deep in-breath, and takes a big swallow. "This is an unconscious reflex to when we are lying, so I do not believe that they wanted him to remain for two more years.

"Regardless of cultural differences, so even though they were speaking in Spanish, the non-verbal behaviour is exactly the same as it would be all over the world,' he added, explaining that the seven basic human expressions are: happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, contempt and disgust.

"There was a moment when he was asked a question whether the decision could be overturned for him [Messi] to remain at the club, and there is a great display of the disgust micro expression.

"It’s almost as though he is extremely fed up and angry that the club has been placed into this position or indeed he is facing the media in this manner.

'I believe, reading between the lines, there is much more to this situation than purely economics and this is borne out by the facial expressions of Laporta," declared Stanton.

"He made what we call a hand to mouth gesture, where every now and then he will check his nose - this is a self-reassurance gesture, almost a self hug because he is very uncomfortable answering the questions - because he knows internally there’s a lot more to the story."

Not being experts in body language here at GIVEMESPORT, we can't speak to the accuracy of these claims. However, even if only some of this analysis proves to be on the money, there could be a great deal more drama to unfold at Barcelona this summer.

