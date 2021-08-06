Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It looks like Lionel Messi's days as a Barcelona player are officially over.

On Thursday afternoon, the bombshell news that the Spanish club would not be re-signing arguably the greatest player ever dropped and the footballing world has been in a state of chaos ever since.

We still can't rule out the possibility that the Argentine will don the Catalan side's jersey next season, but it's beginning to look incredibly unlikely.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta declared on Friday that negotiations between the club and player are now over, while the team's social media accounts have posted numerous farewell tributes to Messi.

So now it's all about one question; where will the little maestro be playing his club football in 2021/22?

Well, the two main contenders appear to be Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, with the former touted as the favourites to pull off the mega-money transfer.

Lukaku to Chelsea update | Football Terrace

However, it appears a new member of Europe's elite has entered the race to sign Messi.

Step forward Champions League holders, Chelsea.

A report from Spanish publication AS details that Roman Abramovich has 'set eyes' on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner and has asked for an 'urgent meeting' with the player's entourage.

The Blues' hierarchy want to study whether it would be possible to acquire Messi this summer, as they know they have some serious financial power.

It's also stated in the report that Chelsea are still looking at closing a deal for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, as well as exploring the idea of signing Messi.

Imagine the scenes if Thomas Tuchel's side bring in both players this summer...

If Chelsea pulled it off, the deals would be part of arguably the greatest transfer window by an English club in history.

But while Abramovich appears to be giving it a shot, it still remains highly unlikely that will be seeing Messi in west London.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Stranger things have happened in football, though...

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News