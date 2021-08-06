Strangest penalty shootout ever? Canada win dramatic Olympic gold in football

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Canada claimed an unlikely gold medal in the Olympic women’s football final as they beat Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Stina Blackstenius had opened the scoring for Sweden in the first half before Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming scored a penalty to equalise.

The score remained 1-1 for the rest of normal time and after no side could find a winner in extra-time, a penalty shootout beckoned.

It proved to be a remarkable shootout in many ways, as both keepers made a string of fine saves and neither team could seemingly hold their nerve.

Caroline Seger had a chance to win the match for Sweden but saw her penalty saved by Stephanie Labbe.

In total there were seven missed penalties in the shootout, but after Jonna Andersson missed Sweden’s fourth spot-kick, Julia Angela Grosso converted her attempt to seal a historic gold medal for the Canadians.

After back-to-back bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, this was the culmination of an incredible journey for Canada, who finished second in their group behind Great Britain.

Having won another penalty shootout in their quarter-final against Brazil, Canada beat reigning world champions the USA in the semi-final to guarantee at least a silver medal.

And that led to today, where they were faced with the prospect of toppling Sweden –– a side who had looked imperious all tournament and thrashed the US 3-0 in their opening game.

Canada were therefore huge underdogs on paper, but centre-backs Kadeisha Buchanan and Vanessa Gilles were both outstanding and successfully kept Sweden at bay for most of the contest.

Equally, the likes of Desiree Scott and Fleming worked tirelessly in midfield, while Scott became the first openly transgender athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

The win is Canada’s fifth gold medal at Tokyo this year and moves them up to 15th in the medal table. For Sweden, silver is still a fine achievement, but the side will no doubt consider this a missed opportunity.

