Messi, Ronaldo, Kane: Ranking the Top 10 Forwards of 2021

The 2020/21 campaign saw a host of players deliver spectacular displays for club and country.

Although the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez managed to help their respective sides win league titles, the performances produced by Karim Benzema, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland were equally as impressive.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both able to illustrate that they are still more than capable of setting the world alight with their individual displays.

With the Ballon d'Or set to take place later this year, it will be fascinating to see whether an attacker wins this particular award again.

Ahead of the new season, we have decided to take a look back at the previous campaign by revealing the top 10 forwards using data gathered from WhoScored relating to their club displays.

Check them out below!

10. Jadon Sancho - (WhoScored match rating - 7.54)

Before joining Manchester United last month for a fee believed to be in the region of £75m, Sancho helped Borussia Dortmund qualify for the Champions League by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.54 in the Bundesliga.

As well as scoring eight goals in Germany's top-flight division, the 21-year-old provided 11 assists for his former team-mates.

9. Lorenzo Insigne - (WhoScored match rating - 7.56)

One of the main architects behind Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, Lorenzo Insigne also performed remarkably well for Napoli last season.

The 30-year-old was directly involved in 26 league goals for his side as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.56 in Serie A.

8. Karim Benzema - (WhoScored match rating - 7.57)

Although Karim Benzema was unable to guide Real Madrid to the La Liga title earlier this year, he was arguably the club's stand-out performer.

During the 34 league games that he played for Los Blancos, the Frenchman scored 23 goals whilst averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.57.

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - (WhoScored match rating - 7.57)

While Ibrahimovic averaged the same total as Benzema, he is above him on the list due to the fact that he played fewer games that the Real Madrid star

The AC Milan forward managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in 19 Serie A appearances as helped his side secure a top-four finish.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo - (WhoScored match rating - 7.61)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down last season as played a key role in helping his side qualify for the Champions League.

The Portugal international provided 32 direct goal contributions in Serie A as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.61.

5. Gerard Moreno - (WhoScored match rating - 7.62)

Before representing Spain at Euro 2020, Gerard Moreno set La Liga alight with his attacking prowess for Villarreal.

During the 33 league games that he played for The Yellow Submarines, the 29-year-old scored 23 goals whilst averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.62.

4. Erling Haaland - (WhoScored match rating - 7.63)

Erling Haaland recorded the fourth-highest WhoScored match rating in this particular category last season as he achieved a total of 7.63.

As well as netting 27 goals in 28 league appearances, the Borussia Dortmund star also provided six assists for his team-mates.

3. Harry Kane - (WhoScored match rating - 7.79)

A world-class striker, Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot during the previous campaign as he scored 23 goals for Tottenham.

The England forward also averaged an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.79 as he proved to be a menace for opposition defenders.

2. Robert Lewandowski - (WhoScored match rating - 8.07)

Arguably the best forward in world football, Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller's record for the most goals in a Bundesliga season earlier this year as he managed to find the back of the net on 41 occasions.

As a result of his sensational displays, the 32-year-old managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 8.07.

1. Lionel Messi - (WhoScored match rating - 8.52)

The best attacker according to WhoScored last season was Lionel Messi who managed to average a match rating of 8.52.

The former Barcelona man scored a superb total of 30 goals in 35 La Liga appearances whilst he also chipped in with 11 assists.

