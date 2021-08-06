Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have named football facts that sound extremely fake but are actually true.

The discussion was started by Twitter user @NaifFCB_ and attracted thousands of comments.

You can view some of the best answers below. All facts have been verified to make sure they are true.

Philip Lahm didn't concede a Bundesliga foul for 13 months

Between September 2014 and October 2015, Philipp Lahm wasn't penalised for a foul once.

Lahm also never received a red card as a professional footballer. Remarkable for a defender who played over 750 times in his career.

Theo Walcott has more Champions League goals than many world-class players

Walcott scored 15 Champions League goals during his time at Arsenal.

That's more than Ronaldo Nazario (14), Zinedine Zidane (14), Michael Owen (14), David Villa (14) and Carlos Tevez (13).

Jose Mourinho went nine years without losing a home game in the league

Mourinho's incredible record started with Porto in March 16, 2002.

His unbeaten streak at home in the league lasted for 151 games until his Real Madrid side were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Gijon.

Swindon Town is the only league football club in England or Scotland that doesn't contain any letters that appear in the word mackerel

This is probably the best random fact we've ever heard.

Dundee United have beaten Barcelona in all four of their competitive games

The two sides met twice in 1966, with Dundee United winning those games 2-1 and 2-0.

They met twice again 21 years later, with the Scottish outfit winning 1-0 and 2-1.

Gary Lineker never received a yellow or red card during his career

Lineker played 647 games as a professional footballer. He was never given a card by a referee.

Mario Balotelli’s only Premier League assist was for Sergio Aguero’s title-winning goal vs QPR

If you are only going to get one assist in the Premier League, make sure it comes for the most dramatic goal in its history. Well played, Mario.

Real Madrid beat their own reserve side in the 1980 Copa Del Rey final

Yes, really.

Real Madrid Castilla met Real Madrid in the final of the Copa Del Rey 41 years ago. It comes as no surprise that Real Madrid's first team won 6-1.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have scored at least a goal in every minute of a football match

What a stat that is. It just goes to show how incredible the duo have been in their careers.

Steve Bruce scored 19 goals in all competitions for Manchester United in the 1990/91 season

Bruce scored 19 times in the 1990/91 season - an astonishing tally for a centre-back. He was United's joint-top goal scorer in the league that season with 13 goals.

Kingsley Coman has won the league title in every year as a professional footballer

Coman won league titles with Paris Saint-Germain in 2012/13 and 2013/14.

He then won Serie A with Juventus in 2014/15.

The Frenchman moved to Bayern Munich in 2015 and has won six consecutive league titles with the German club.

Neymar won La Liga Player of the Month award before Lionel Messi

The La Liga Player of the Month award was created in 2013.

Neymar became the first Barcelona player to win it in November 2015. Messi won it two months later in January 2016.

How did it take Messi so long to win the award?!

Zlatan has played for six teams to have won the European Cup but has never won it himself

Zlatan has played for six teams to win the biggest trophy in European club football: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, Ajax and Malmo.

He has never won it himself, though, and at 39 years old it looks unlikely that he ever will.

