WWE 2K22: Will John Cena be included on the roster?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 has a tough crowd to please following the disappointing reception that its predecessor received.

2K20 was not received well and the developers received heavy criticism regarding the constant bugs and glitches that were never resolved, leading a lot of fans to walk away from the series.

However, at this time, 2K Games have kept their cards close to their chest following the world reveal of their latest virtual wrestling title. But since then, a number of big-name stars have left the company such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and most recently, Ric Flair.

We saw "The Nature Boy" getting his face scanned with the developers' 360-degree recognition technology, but no further details have been revealed regarding his presence in the game going forwards.

That being said, questions have started to be asked about a certain superstar, John Cena, who made a spectacular return to the WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view to confront Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Read more: WWE 2K22: Leaks, Release Date, Game Modes, Roster Reveal and Everything You Need To Know

Will John Cena feature in WWE 2K22?

The surprise element at the end of that PPV got the WWE Universe talking across the globe, which has led to a championship match for Reign's title at SummerSlam.

With Cena featuring in main events once more, it would be a huge shock to us if the Boston-born star was not included in 2K22.

That being said, this has yet to be confirmed by 2K so stick with us and we will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available in due course.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News