Harry Kane has hit back at claims he refused to train for Tottenham in an emotional statement.

Many outlets, including Sky Sports, reported earlier this week that Kane had not returned to Spurs training as planned.

The report came after suggestions that Kane was unhappy at the club and wanted to leave.

The Spurs man took to social media on Friday evening to say that the reports that he refused to train were false and that he will return to Tottenham on Saturday.

"It's almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love," he wrote.

"That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

"While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. this has always been the case as it is today.

"Harry."

Kane has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola admitted earlier on Friday that they are interested in a deal.

"He (Kane) is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, it is finished," Guardiola said, per Sky Sports.

"I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham.

"It is different to Jack. He had the release [clause] and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don't want to negotiate, nothing more to say."

