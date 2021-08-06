Leicester Transfer News: Search is on for James Maddison replacements

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed Leicester City's current stance on their attacking midfielder James Maddison, amid speculation suggesting that he could leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

What is the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, after enjoying a standout season last year when he registered 15 goal involvements in the top-flight for the Foxes.

O'Rourke has now claimed that Leicester could be willing to sell the playmaker before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

What has O'Rourke said about Maddison?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke outlined how Leicester are now open to letting Maddison leave, and have already looked at players who could come in and fill the void left behind by the creative midfielder.

O'Rourke said: “From what I’m hearing, Leicester would let James Maddison go if the offer was right, and that was probably unthinkable a few months ago. Everybody would have expected James Maddison to remain a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side but I think they’ve come back on themselves and thought: ‘if we get the right deal, we’ll let James Maddison go.’

“I know Leicester are looking at potential replacements for James Maddison as well right now if Arsenal do come up with the right offer for the England international and we could possibly see another big-name arrival at the Emirates this summer.”

Who could Leicester sign to replace Maddison?

If Leicester do let Maddison go, it seems that Rodgers may move away from playing with a No. 10 next season, and instead focus on strengthening his side's options in wide areas.

Leicester have been linked with Real Madrid's Marco Asensio and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi this summer, suggesting that Leicester may look to create opportunities from the flanks next term, while relying on the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho to provide a threat through the middle.

Should Leicester cash-in on Maddison?

Leicester have cashed in on some of their top players in recent years, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez departing the Midlands-based club. Now could be the time for them to bid farewell to Maddison as well.

The England man finished last season poorly, failing to deliver a goal contribution in his last eight league appearances as Leicester narrowly missed out on a place in the top four.

Leicester have still managed to thrive even when offloading some of their best players in the past, as they have battled for a Champions League spot in the last two years. If they can get a sizeable fee for Maddison, they could then spend this money wisely and continue to push some of the league's best sides in the next few seasons.

