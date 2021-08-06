Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is officially searching for a new club.

It was expected that Messi would sign an extension with Barcelona but salary cap limits meant they were unable to do the deal.

The Catalan giants released a statement on Thursday afternoon which revealed that their star man had departed.

Messi was the most loyal player in Europe's top five leagues having been at Barcelona since 2000.

Following Messi's departure, we've listed the 20 players in Europe's top five leagues that have played the longest for their current clubs.

Data has been provided by Transfermarkt.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

20. Tony Jantschke | Gladbach | 12 years, one month

19. Hugo Mallo | Celta Vigo | 12 years, one month

18. Nacho | Real Madrid | 12 years, one month

17. Seamus Coleman | Everton | 12 years, seven months

16. Iker Muniain | Athletic Bilbao | 12 years, seven months

15. Thomas Muller | Bayern | 13 years, one month

14. Stefan Radu | Lazio | 13 years, one month

13. Vincent Manceau | SCO Angers | 13 years, one month

12. Anthony Lopes | Lyon | 13 years, one month

11. Koke | Atletico Madrid | 13 years, one month

10. Roberto Torres | Osasuna | 13 years, one month

Lionel Messi to PSG VERY CLOSE & ADVANCED | The Football Terrace

9. Gerard Pique | Barcelona | 13 years, seven months

8. Mario Gaspar | Villarreal | 13 years, seven months

7. Sergio Busquets | Barcelona | 13 years, seven months

6. Marcel Schmelzer | Dortmund | 14 years, one month

5. Marcelo | Real Madrid | 14 years, seven months

4. Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus | 16 years, one month

3. Francesco Magnanelli | Sassuolo | 16 years, one month

2. Oier | Osasuna | 16 years, one month

1. Mark Noble | West Ham | 17 years, seven months

Noble is now the longest-serving 'one-club man' in Europe's top five leagues, taking the title from Messi.

The Englishman made his debut for the club in 2004 and has gone on to make 527 appearances.

His time at the club will come to an end next year, though, as he has already announced that the 2021/22 season will be his last.

Other players that have shown commendable loyalty to their clubs include Chiellini [Juventus], Marcelo [Real Madrid] and Busquets [Barcelona].

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News