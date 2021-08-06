Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona rocked the world of football on Thursday evening when they announced Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club.

Messi's contract with the Catalan giants ran out earlier this summer. Both parties agreed on an extension but the La Liga's salary cap meant a deal could not be completed.

However, it appears he will not be without a club for long.

That's because, according to Mohamed Bouhafsi, Messi has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain.

He wrote: "Lionel Messi has chosen to join PSG - 2 years + 1 on option for the contract - the club is looking to wrap up the signing over the weekend, and is set to meet with Jorge Messi in the next few hours."

That claim has since been reinforced by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that PSG are 'so, so confident' in getting a deal done.

So, how much will Messi earn in France?

According to L'Equipe, the French giants are offering Messi an eye-watering €40,000,000-a-year after tax.

That equates to €769,230-per-week, €109,890-per-day, €4579-per-hour or €76-per-minute. Not bad at all.

Should a deal be done, PSG will be able to field an absolutely ridiculous front three consisting of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.

The Argentine will also become teammates with Sergio Ramos.

The two had so many battles together during their time in La Liga but could soon lineup alongside each other.

Mauricio Pochettino was coy when asked about PSG's links to Messi earlier on Friday.

“We know what happened yesterday between Messi and Barca... but we are fully focused on beating Troyes," he said, per the Daily Express.

"Nasser and Leonardo are working hard to improve the team."

It goes without saying that Messi's arrival will hugely improve PSG.

They will surely go into next season's Champions League as the overwhelming favourites should a deal be completed.

