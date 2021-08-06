Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Lionel Messi era at Barcelona has finally come to an end.

After 18 years of on-pitch success in Catalonia, the little Argentine genius will almost certainly be plying his trade with a new team next season.

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they were unable to re-sign Messi due to La Liga's financial restrictions, news which unsurprisingly sent the footballing world into meltdown.

No one could quite believe what was happening at first, but now it's all become very clear that Messi will be donning another team's jersey in 2020/21.

After radio silence on Thursday, Barcelona players have finally been posting tributes to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout Friday afternoon and evening UK time.

At the time of writing, plenty have been posted to social media and there will likely be many, many more in the coming days.

Lionel Messi to PSG VERY CLOSE & ADVANCED | Football Terrace

But it's going to be tough for a message to be more of a tearjerker than the one written by Gerard Pique.

The Spanish centre-back has poured his heart out on Instagram and if you're a Barcelona or Messi fan, it'll be mighty difficult to fight your emotions while reading it.

Pique's emotional tribute to Messi

Pique wrote on Instagram: "Nothing will ever be the same again. Not the Camp Nou, not the city of Barcelona, ​​not ourselves. After more than 20 years at the Club, you will stop wearing the Barça shirt. The reality, sometimes, is very harsh.

"We met in 2000, we were 13 years old and had a career ahead of us. What a career! The mother who bore us! If we had designed it at that time, it was impossible to make it better. A madness!

"In my first season, after returning to FC Barcelona, ​​we won the treble and you became the best player of all time. From Rosario to touching the sky of Rome. That's where the legend began. What came next is history. And what a good time we have!

"Now you are leaving, but I know that one day you will come back. There are pending things to do. Have fun, enjoy wherever you go and keep winning as only you know how to do. Here we will miss you. I love you Leo."

That is beautiful, absolutely beautiful.

Pique's tribute could not have been worded any better and it's going to be mighty tough for Barcelona fans to come to terms with the fact that Messi is no longer leading the team.

We can only hope that at some point in the future, the Argentine is given the send-off he deserves by the club, as if he had got his way, Messi would have remained in Catalonia.

