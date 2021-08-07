Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has played his last game for Football Club Barcelona.

The Blaugrana announced on Thursday that they are not able to re-sign the Argentine due to the financial issues that are currently crippling the club.

Messi now appears to be close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, which will see him link-up with former teammate Neymar and ex-rival Sergio Ramos.

It all feels a bit surreal, doesn't it?

The thought of Messi wearing a club jersey that isn't Barcelona's is certainly a strange one, but that's something people are just going to have to get used to.

Although for Blaugrana fans, that may take a considerable amount of time...

What will hurt those attached to Barcelona even more is the fact that they were never able to properly say goodbye to Messi.

Supporters have been unable to attend matches at Camp Nou since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that means they missed the last moments of magic from the six-time Ballon d'Or winner in Catalonia.

It's heartbreaking really and the absence of fans also makes footage of Messi leaving the pitch at Barcelona's iconic stadium for the very last time even sadder.

The Argentine's final game for the club was a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo and he walked off in a rather dejected manner.

ESPN have posted footage of Messi's final moments on the Camp Nou pitch and if you're a Barcelona fan, the video is quite hard to watch.

Video: Messi's final moments on the Camp Nou pitch

"Maybe his last game at this stadium for Barca," the commentator says as a visibly annoyed Messi leaves the pitch with his head down.

It wasn't supposed to end like that, was it? The Argentine may have scored a goal in his last game for the Blaugrana, but his final moments at Camp Nou were far from happy for anyone associated with the club.

Messi's incredible journey at Barcelona should have finished in the best way possible, with a resounding victory and thousands of fans signing his name inside the stadium before, during and after the game.

