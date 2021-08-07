Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Team GB's Galal Yafai has emulated Anthony Joshua by winning Olympic gold.

Galal, the younger brother of Kal Yafai, defeated Carlo Paalam of the Philippines today to win the gold medal for Great Britain in the men's flyweight boxing final at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Birmingham and trains in Sheffield, also follows in the footsteps of Luke Campbell, 33, and Audley Harrison, 49, having won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Watford-born Joshua was the Olympic gold medallist in the super-heavyweight division at the London Games in 2012.

Staffordshire star Frazer Clarke won bronze in that same weight category two days before Yafai set foot in the ring.

Filipino fighter Paalam, the 2019 Southeast Asian champion, took silver, while Ryomei Tanaka won bronze for Japan.

Yafai, who was already the Commonwealth champion, emulates the achievement of fellow Britons Campbell (2012), Harrison (2000) and Joshua (2012) in winning boxing gold.

But the 5ft 4in star still believes the average boxing fans aren't interested in the lower weights compared to the heavyweight class that boasts the likes of Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

“I think the big boys will always get most of the attention and I would rather watch an Anthony Joshua fight than one of my brothers!” he told The Sun.

“The heavyweights are just more interesting, I’d rather watch a couple of dinosaurs fight than a couple of little birds.

“The lower weights might have the better technical boxers but the heavyweights is where the excitement is and I don’t think that is ever going to change in boxing, or any sport.

“But I watched my brother Kal become a world champion in his class and I believe I can achieve that.

“And I don’t need the £10million - £20m-per-fight that AJ and the heavyweight champions get.”

