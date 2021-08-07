Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.

The Argentine's desire was to stay at Barca and it was believed he had agreed a contract extension with the club.

However, despite both parties wanting the deal to be done, the La Liga salary cap meant it fell through.

Messi leaves Barca having achieved some extraordinary feats with the club.

He played 778 times for the club, scoring a ridiculous 672 goals.

But what teams did he enjoy the most success against?

A graphic created by Goal and posted on Reddit shows every team he scored against in his Barcelona career.

We've listed the 30 teams he scored against the most below:

30. Elche - 7

29. Bayer Leverkusen - 7

28. Real Valladolid - 8

27. AC Milan - 8

26.Celtic - 8

25. Arsenal - 9

24. Leganes - 11

23. Racing Santander - 12

22. Malaga - 13

21. Almeria - 13

20. Alaves - 13

19. Celta Vigo - 14

18. Real Zaragoza - 14

17. Granada - 15

16. Villarreal - 16

15. Mallorca - 16

14. Real Sociedad - 18

13. Rayo Vallecano - 18

12. Deportivo La Coruna - 20

11. Eibar - 20

10. Getafe - 21

9. Levante - 24

8. Espanyol - 25

7. Osasuna - 25

6. Real Madrid - 26

5. Real Betis - 26

4. Athletic Bilbao - 29

3. Valencia - 31

2. Atletico Madrid - 32

1. Sevilla - 38

Sevilla are Messi's favourite opponents. The Argentine has hit the back of the net 38 times in 43 games against Los Nervionenses.

Messi scored 20 times or more against 11 opponents while wearing a Barcelona shirt.

His sixth favourite opponents are Real Madrid. Messi has scored 26 times in 45 games against Barcelona's biggest rivals.

Eibar have also suffered greatly against Messi.

The Argentine has scored 20 goals in just 11 games against Eibar at a ratio of 1.82 goals-per-game.

Messi's favourite opponent for Barcelona from outside La Liga was Arsenal.

He managed nine goals in just six games against The Gunners. He famously scored four times against Arsenal in the Champions League in 2010.

In total, Messi scored against 80 teams for Barcelona.

There will be some teams that will be very much relieved to see him leave La Liga.

