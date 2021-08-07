Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is big news coming out of WWE NXT today, as Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish and other members of the Black and Gold brand have reportedly been released by WWE.

Reports from both Fightful and PWInsider have indicated that a total of 12 NXT stars were released by WWE today, with some of the names being regulars on the brand at the moment.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the releases, but this isn't uncommon. WWE only really tends to announce when main roster talent have been let go.

According to reports from both Fightful and PWInsider, the following names have been released by the company:

Mercedes Martinez

Bronson Reed

Leon Ruff

Tyler Rust

Jake Atlas

Ari Sterling

Kona Reeves

Zechariah Smith

Asher Hale

Giant Zanjeer

Stephon Smith

Denzel Dejournette (Desmond Troy)

This is likely just the latest part of the "budget cuts" that have seen WWE release several stars over the last year, including some top names like Braun Strowman and even Bray Wyatt last weekend.

It seems like budget cuts weren't the only reason behind the latest releases though, as a new report has emerged indicating that the decision to cut so many wrestlers from NXT could be down to the plans that WWE has for Triple H's brand.

PWInsider notes that there has been talk of "major changes" coming to NXT, which could include the brand getting a new logo, new lighting, and there being a renewed focus on pushing younger talent.

These latest releases were described by the site as "housecleaning" which would go towards enacting the aforementioned changes:

There has been lots of talk internally of major changes for the NXT brand including a new logo, new lighting, a focus on younger talents and a different format to the TV shows. This housecleaning tonight appears to be part of those changes.

Again, WWE has yet to officially confirm any of these releases, so make sure you stay tuned for more on the matter.

