It's certainly going to be strange watching Barcelona in 2021/22 without Lionel Messi.

The Argentine's iconic spell with the Catalan side is officially over and he now looks nailed on to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Watching Messi weave his magic on a football pitch over the next few years in another club's jersey is going to be seriously weird.

It'll be even more bizarre if the 34-year-old does sign for PSG and then has to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

If that were to happen, Messi would almost certainly receive the warmest of receptions on his return to Camp Nou, as fans know he was eager to re-sign for the club this summer.

It's a real shame that Barcelona supporters were not able to give the six-time Ballon d'Or winner the send-off he deserves, but they are still planning to honour him in a pretty cool way.

How Barcelona fans will honour Messi at Camp Nou

As reported by ESPN's Moil Lorens, fans are planning to chant the legend's name in the 10th-minute of every game at Camp Nou.

It's the least they can do to pay tribute to the greatest footballer that will ever play for Barcelona and possibly the finest player the sport has ever seen.

Barcelona stars have been posting their farewell messages to Messi on social media over the past 24 hours or so, with Antoine Griezmann's one of many that tug at the heartstrings.

The Frenchman wrote on Instagram: "The only thing I can tell you and that every football lover will think the same: THANK YOU!

"Thank you for everything you have done at Barcelona! For the city, for the club… you have changed everything!

"I am sure that it is not a goodbye but a see you later and that your path will cross again with FC Barcelona.

"I wish you the best, that you and your family are happy wherever you go. Very few know what it is to be Messi and you were an example for me in every way."

