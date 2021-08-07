Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid suffered massively from injuries in the 2020/21 season.

According to FanSided, Real Madrid had a staggering 59 injuries in the campaign, while a study by Betiton revealed that Los Blancos were the most injury-hit team in Europe by far.

Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos were among the Real players that found it tough to stay fully fit.

So, why are Real getting so many injuries?

They have posted a video on Twitter of some of their players doing weight training and it's caused quite a stir.

The footage shows a number of their players, including Hazard and Casemiro, on the leg press machine.

And it doesn't take a gym expert to recognise that their form is questionable. Watch the video below:

The video has been getting some attention on social media with many football fans criticising their technique.

Many think that the footage shows why they have had so many injuries in the past few years.

Injury has forced Hazard to miss a staggering 59 games at Real since signing for the club in 2019.

In comparison, he only missed 21 games through injury in seven seasons at Chelsea.

Despite his recent injury woes, the Belgian is determined to overcome his issues and become a success in Spain.

"It didn't occur to me for a second that it would be better for me to leave," Hazard said, per ESPN.

"I won't leave there as a failure. I only want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult, I've been at Madrid without really being at Madrid, you know... We've played in a stadium without fans, and I signed to play at a full Bernabeu."

