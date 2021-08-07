Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather is someone who has never shied away from flexing, be it his achievements or his wealth.

The 44-year-old made millions throughout a glittering career which saw him win all of his 50 fights. Hence, it's not surprising that he has a garage most would dream of.

Mayweather has quite an impressive car collection that is divided between his mansions in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Money took to Instagram to show off his set of cars from his house in Las Vegas. He started by saying: "We got options, options, options. I got about 100 cars but right here, we like to call this the sweet 16."

Mayweather then showed off his cars, all coloured black. It included two Lamborghinis, four Ferraris, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Bentley, a Mercedes-Maybach and five Rolls-Royce.

He continued: "I don't know what I want to take out tonight. I'm looking, I'm looking, I'm looking. You know what? Today is going to be our light day, so you know what I'm going to do? Make things nice and easy, I'll take this one", he said pointing towards his Mercedes-Maybach.

The video ends with Mayweather saying: "I'll see you at my strip club."

The 44-year-old's car collection is worth £20million and he reportedly spent £700,000 on nine cars for himself and his friends before his exhibition bout against Logan Paul back in June.

The one he purchased for himself was his 29th Rolls-Royce.

Mayweather competed in 50 fights as a professional from 1996-2017, winning all of them and 27 via knockout. He initially retired in 2015 before returning for a final bout against Conor McGregor which he won.

Mayweather showed off only 16 out of over 100 cars he owns and it's a collection most people can only dream of. Maybe some day, the 44-year-old will show off his entire collection and that will be one to watch.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

News Now - Sport News