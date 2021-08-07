Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed took to Twitter to react to the news of his release from NXT on Friday.

The former NXT North American Champion was one of twelve names released from WWE on Friday 6th August, in a list that included Diamond Mine's Tyler Rust and Bobby Fish.

Fightful Select originally confirmed the news of Reed's release, which was one of the bigger shocks from the latest round of cuts from the company's roster of talent.

Taking to Twitter, Reed said, "this monster is back on the loose ... you don't know WHAT you've just done #WWE."

Reed had reportedly been working several dark matches over the past few months for the company, including appearances prior to SmackDown during the ThunderDome era.

The 32-year-old Superstar lost his NXT North American Championship at the end of June, losing to Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott of Hit Row on the June 29th episode of NXT on USA Network. Fans believed that this meant Reed was due for a call-up to WWE's main roster, with a move to WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown imminent.

Reed, however, would not move to the red or blue brand, instead having one final match on NXT programming in July, in a losing effort to Adam Cole.

Reed's release is likely just the latest part of the "budget cuts" that have seen WWE release several stars over the last year, including some top names like Braun Strowman and even Bray Wyatt last weekend.

PWInsider noted following the cuts that there has been talk of "major changes" coming to NXT, which could include the brand getting a new logo, new lighting, and there being a renewed focus on pushing younger talent.

