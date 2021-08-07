Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea fans are convinced that Jorginho is mocking Phil Foden as the Italy star celebrated his Euro 2020 triumph with a brand new haircut.

The Italian star scored the winning penalty against England last month with a calm finish at Wembley Stadium.

And now, the 29-year-old former Napoli midfielder has showed off his new bleached locks to celebrate his country's first major trophy in 15 years while appearing on a Zoom call with TNT Sport’s Fred Caldeira, which will be released later today.

But while Blues fans were quick to praise the new look, they also took to social media to point out the obvious similarities to Foden, 21.

Foden recently paid tribute to Paul Gascoigne by recreating the England legend's famous hairstyle from Euro '96. The Manchester City superstar also revealed that the rest of his teammates had agreed to get the same trim as him if they won the tournament.

Reacting on Twitter, @CatenaccioEra said, alongside a crying face emoji: "Tears in my eyes man. What a s--------."

@CFCRole wrote in reply, "Get him out my club", adding three angry face emojis.

@CFCMarv put: "Think it's a Brazilian tradition, often see them dye their hair blonde after winning something with their country, maybe jorgi did it as he is of Brazilian descent."

@Ilwazi added: "A legend right before your eyes... The commentators will be fuming every time they see him on the pitch. You love to see it. So beautiful."

Another simply tweeted: "Ballon d'Or is settled."

Jorginho also topped the charts for the most ball recoveries and most minutes of any outfield player, racking up more interceptions than any other player at the European Championships.

It capped off a fine season for the midfielder having won the Champions League with Chelsea thanks to a 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side at the Estadio do Dragao.

Speaking to the club's official website about the Euros back in July, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed his midfield options ahead of the new season and claimed Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic 'make things easy' for the other players.

"Absolutely, and it's good that they talk about our players first of all, and that it shifts a little bit and the guys like Jorgi and like N’Golo Kante are in the spotlight, because they are so, so useful and so, so helpful for any team in the world," he told ChelseaFC.com. "And we are so lucky to have them. Mateo Kovacic is another of that kind, he has the same mentality, the same ability, so we are absolutely happy to have these three midfielders.

"They're such a big help to any team in the world. Their approach to football is they’re true team players. They are true helpers. They make things easy for the others, they don't hide from a lot of work, putting in a lot of effort for others.

"This is a fantastic message to football in general, that these guys come to the spotlight. They're famous for teamwork. This is good, it sends the right message."

