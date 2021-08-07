Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has confirmed that Hall of Famer Edge will be facing Seth Rollins at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event.

Rollins accepted the challenge from Edge on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, during a segment where Rollins would appear 'via satellite.'

This match has been seven years in the making, and Rollins would attack Edge during the WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV to cost him the opportunity to win the Universal Championship.

Rollins also blindsided Edge during last week's episode of SmackDown, with the former Universal Champion himself taking out the Rated R Superstar during Edge's entrance on the show.

There are now several high profile matches confirmed for the event inside of Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 21st.

Edge looks set to finally get a shot at the former Shield member, who he referred to on this week's episode of SmackDown as "Edge-lite."

Edge vs Seth Rollins

Here is the current confirmed card for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event:

WWE will be announcing more matches for the PPV event in the coming weeks on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown and their social media channels.

Don’t miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom and WWE Network everywhere else (including the UK).

