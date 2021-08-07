Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: Nelly Korda wins golf gold for the USA

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s the penultimate day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Great Britain have solidified fourth position in the medal table.

So far, Team GB have won 19 gold medals, 20 silver and 21 bronze. But there’s still plenty more up for grabs over the weekend.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that happened overnight, which events to keep an eye on today and when the British hopefuls are in action.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Nelly Korda wins women’s golf gold

World number one Nelly Korda secured a one-shot victory in the women’s golf competition, despite late charges from Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

The American was three shots ahead overnight but saw this lead reduced to just one by the final hole. As Korda approached the 18th, play was suspended for 49 minutes because of a tropical storm, leaving an anxious wait.

However, the 23-year-old held her nerve after the delay to finish on 17 under-par and claim a first gold medal.

Inami and Ko both finished on -16, which resulted in a play-off that Inami won.

Peres Jepchirchir wins women’s marathon

Peres Jepchirchir survived sweltering conditions to win the women’s marathon in the Japanese city of Sapporo.

The race was moved from 07:00 to 06:00 local time due to forecast temperatures, which were expected to exceed beyond 30 degrees celsius.

The Kenyan finished ahead of her compatriot and reigning world record holder Brigid Kosgei to win in two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds.

America’s Molly Seidel took bronze, while British champion Stephanie Davis finished in 39th place.

Turkey claim gold and silver in boxing finals

Turkey have added to their Tokyo 2020 medal haul with gold and silver in the women’s boxing welterweight and flyweight divisions respectively.

Busenaz Sürmeneli, the 2019 world champion, beat China’s Gu Hong in the welterweight category, to secure Turkey’s second gold of these Games.

Meanwhile, Buse Naz Çakıroğlu missed out on gold in the women’s flyweight final, after losing to Bulgaria’s Stoyka Krasteva.

The results move Turkey up to 31st in the medal table, with two golds, two silvers and eight bronzes to their name.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Athletics

There’s still plenty of athletics to watch today, with the women’s high jump (11:35 BST), women’s 10,000m (11:45 BST), and women’s 4x400m relay (13:30 BST), all to come.

In the relay, Britain will be looking to better their bronze medal from Rio in 2016, while Allyson Felix will aim to win her 11th Olympic medal after becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time yesterday.

Cycling

Britain’s Katy Marchant has made it through the quarter-finals of the women’s sprint.

Marchant’s hopes of winning gold in the keirin were ended cruelly as she was wiped out in a horror crash on Thursday, which resulted in her Dutch rival being hospitalised.

Having claimed bronze in the sprint at Rio in 2016, the 28-year-old will fancy her chances of winning a medal once again.

Wrestling

There are several wrestling medals still to be decided, including the women’s 50kg freestyle.

Japan’s Susaki Yui takes on China’s Sun Yan as China look to extend their advantage over the USA at the top of the medal table.

As things stand, China have 38 gold medals, compared to the USA’s 33, but there is still everything to play for with two days left of competition.

Team GB watch

Morgan Lake competes in the high-jump

Britain’s Morgan Lake competes in the high jump final at 11:35 BST. The 24-year-old is a former Commonwealth Games silver medallist and a world junior champion.

Lake became the first Brit to reach an Olympic high-jump final at Rio in 2016 and will hope to better her performance this time around.

Eilish McColgan and Jess Judd to run in the 10,000m

British pair Eilish McColgan and Jess Judd will both run in the 10,000m at 11:45 BST.

The favourite for the race, however, is the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan. The 28-year-old was aiming to become the first woman to win the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m at the same Olympics, but could only finish third in the 1500m yesterday.

The Dutch star is the reigning 10,000m world champion though and will be tough to beat in Tokyo.

Holly Smith goes for showjumping gold

Team GB jumpers Holly Smith, Harry Charles and Ben Maher have qualified for the showjumping team event final at 11:00 BST.

Meanwhile, the US team have also qualified and have Jessica Springsteen –– daughter of singer Bruce, as part of their team.

