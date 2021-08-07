Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rockstar Games will release a remastered version of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City and GTA 3.

This was said by Mach1Bug on a thread on GTA forums. While responding to a fan saying that the three games would not be remastered, he said:

"All 3 are gonna be remakes. Ya gotta remember that they have a solid amount of the content already created in Gtao. Like many of the cars."

He also said that the remakes will be built using the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine which was used to develop GTA V and GTA Online.

When asked about a possible release date for the remakes, Mach1Bud replied: "Id say a good month is this month if they want to get a good advertising run up to release for the GTA III anniversary.

"I suspect they will announce while the GTAO Tuners Update is fresh in everyone's mind and a lot more eyes are on R*."

He also mentioned that the remakes will look better than GTA V but not as good as Red Dead Redemption 2.

While Mach1Bud has said that whatever he has said is speculation, he is among the most respected members on GTA Forums so his statements cannot exactly be taken lightly.

San Andreas, Vice City and GTA 3 are three of the finest video games released by Rockstar and there were rumours several months back that the remakes of all 3 would come out.

An official announcement hasn't come out yet but we can hope that it won't be long.

Gamers all around the world enjoyed San Andreas, Vice City and GTA 3 and would undoubtedly love to see remakes being developed for modern-day consoles.

Given the popularity of the originals, the remastered versions would certainly be successes from a commercial standpoint.

We can now only wait and hope that within the upcoming months, Rockstar Games will announce the remakes.

