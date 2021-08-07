Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman believes that there is 'more' to the release of Bray Wyatt beyond the reports of 'budget cuts.'

The former 'Fiend' was released from the company last weekend, much to the shock of fans and critics alike.

Wyatt had reportedly been cleared to return to in-ring action only two days before the company confirmed his release on social media.

Speaking on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, the former WWE Light Heavyweight and WCW Cruiserweight Champion claimed that there 'must' be more to the story than just budget cuts.

Wyatt had reportedly been one of the major merchandise sellers when he was active with WWE, so Waltman cannot quite figure out why the company opted to release him from his contract.

“I don’t know man. There must be more to the story than anyone knows. There doesn’t have to be, but it seems there might be because it doesn’t make any sense. I mean, I guess maybe if you’re strictly looking at it from the accounting books, profits and losses, ‘Okay, let’s get rid of anyone with a big fat downside guarantee.’ You’re really testing the goodwill of the people that support the product. I wasn’t around enough, so it’s hard for me. Obviously, he’s brilliant. On a personal level, I could tell you, he’s a great guy. People say that about a lot of people, and there’s a lot of great guys, great women out there. It’s weird.”

Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2021 Rumours

There were rumours of Wyatt making his return at the WWE SummerSlam 2021 PPV event, but of course, these were quelled the moment the company confirmed his release last week.

It was also reported that WWE had released several more Superstars, mainly from the NXT brand, this weekend. The list included a couple of shocks, including Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust of Diamond Mine and former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish.

