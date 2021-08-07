Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn recently revealed why he doesn't like the 'you deserve chant' during live events.

The former WWE Intercontinental and NXT Champion has had his fair share of setbacks during his career and has heard the chant a few times after a big moment or championship win.

Zayn was last seen on WWE programming in a losing effort to a returning Finn Balor, who had been on the NXT brand since 2019.

Sami Zayn talks 'you deserve it' chant

Appearing on the Oral Sessions podcast, the blue brand Superstar would explain why he isn't a massive fan of the chant from the WWE Universe.

“My favorite chant in wrestling, the ‘you deserve it.’ And I’m like ‘do you? Do you deserve anything?’ What about believing that chant? You know what? ‘I worked hard and I do deserve it.’ No, I don’t think so. Everyone works hard, with a few exceptions. The biggest source of, what’s the word I’m looking for, malcontent? The thing that leaves me in a state of unease is how amazing my life is and the juxtaposition with how awful life is for so many other people and the sorrow I feel for other people and how I have it so good. It’s not because I deserve it. That’s the point. I don’t deserve it any more than the next person. I don’t.”

Zayn would also say that his success is mainly down to 'luck,' despite the former independent star having the ability to headline shows across the globe.

“I believe it’s just mainly luck. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I worked hard. Whatever. Everybody works hard. And you know what, I’m really great at wrestling. I’m really really good. Not everybody is this good. But a lot of people work hard at a lot of things and don’t get the breaks, and I got breaks. And it’s time to acknowledge that. Don’t ever chant ‘You deserve it’ at me. I don’t want to hear it. I would much rather ‘you got lucky! You got lucky!’ That would be more accurate.”

credit to SEScoops for the transcription

So next time you're at a WWE show, make sure you chant 'you got lucky' at the former Intercontinental Champion.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News