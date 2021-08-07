Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in February 2020, it was reported by El Pais that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Lionel Messi had clashed in training.

While it was never admitted by the club or either player, Barcelona fans have been adamant that animosity exists between the pair ever since.

In January of this year, their fears were only intensified when a report from Diario Gol emerged detailing how Ter Stegen and Messi had seriously fallen out.

According to the publication, the deterioration of the players' relationship was started by Messi's voting in the FIFA Best Awards in December of 2020.

The Argentine voted for Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer and Jan Oblak ahead of Ter Stegen in the 'Best Goalkeeper' category, a move which is said to have angered Barcelona's shot-stopper.

So did the pair really not get along in their final years together in Catalonia? Well, judging by Ter Stegen's farewell message to Messi, that may very well have been the case.

Ter Stegen bids farewell to Messi

The German goalkeeper wrote on Instagram: "Leo, it's been a pleasure to play alongside you for all these years, sharing many happy times together in the form of moments and titles.

"While we didn't always agree on everything, we both wanted what was best for the team and managed to grow as individuals, regardless of the result. Thanks for that!

"You made history with the club of your life, and you'll go down in history as a true legend of football. Something that no other player will ever get close to. You changed football.

"I wish you and your family the very best for whatever lies ahead.

"A big hug from Dani and Ben, too."

The second paragraph is the one that seriously hints at rifts between the pair at Barcelona.

However, while Ter Stegen appears to have made it clear that he wasn't Messi's closest friend, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man still heaped praise on the Argentine legend.

"You changed football," the goalkeeper wrote towards the end of his post, three powerful words that pretty much every football fan will agree with.

